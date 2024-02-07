Tensions simmer: MP Sussan Ley versus Voices of Farrer

Farrer MP Sussan Ley has defended her track record in the electorate, responding to the workings of a grassroots group.
To commence the new year, the Voices of Farrer Group have reiterated their desire to see a strong Independent member take charge of the seat in the 2025 federal election.
"Ms Ley claims our voices won't be listened to without the power of an established, age-old political party driving us," Voices of Farrer Group spokesperson Elise Wenden said.
"The views that we share are what the people of Farrer have shared with us through surveys, workshops and Q and A events. Voices of Farrer is merely the messenger," Ms Wenden said.
In response, Ms Ley has highlighted the work she has done in the MIA to date while also taking aim at the group's aspirations.
"$282 million alone has gone to local projects and programs across the Griffith, Leeton, Narrandera and Carrathool council areas," Ms Ley said.
"Voices of Farrer want an end to 'oppositional' two-party politics.
"The reality of Australia's political system is only a party of government can deliver real outcomes. A vote for a nice person who might profess to be a local champion means you can get stuck with someone who can do nothing, with a lot of flip-flopping but not much consistent policy substance," she said.
Ms Ley said the group's wish for more community involvement and consultation in decision making was already happening on her part.
"The affordable housing build and new cancer treatment facility for Griffith, Leeton's Roxy Theatre makeover, the Narrandera 'Imperials' clubroom redevelopment, the new Carrathool bridge and more," she said.
"Each of these were local ideas I was asked to help make happen.
"Over 31 weeks of last year I was in various parts of my electorate, talking and meeting with people, listening to their needs and ideas. That's the job of a local MP and I am proud to stand on my record of delivery in Farrer.
"My door is always open to any person or group that wishes to express their views, come to me for help, or set up a great project idea," Ms Ley said.
However, Ms Wenden has reiterated her group is about grassroots action to amplify the sentiments of those in the electorate.
"This 'flip-flopping' raises questions about the authenticity of Ms Ley's claim to 'always listen' to her electorate," Ms Wenden said.
"The people of Farrer are common sense, practical people and will not have the wool pulled over their eyes.
"Independent community-led politics has the power to engage people in what matters to them; it returns power to the people and challenges the 'safe seat' concept," she said.
The group plans to hold a number of events throughout the electorate in 2024 after holding a number of consultations last year.
More information can be found at www.voicesoffarrer.org.au/events.
