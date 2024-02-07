Yanco-Wamoon's recruitment drive paying off

The Yanco-Wamoon Hawks have added strength and depth to their 2024 line up ahead of the Group 20 season.
The Hawks have focused on recruitment in 2024, as well as re-signing their core group and players for the competition ahead.
It is a focus that seems to be working well for the club, with several new recruits being added to the list.
They include Remesio Maimasirua, who is a new signing for the club and is ready to drive success on and off the field.
He will be joined by Dan Tudia, a talented hooker and utility. Tudia has played both rugby league and rugby union in his home country of Fiji and is looking forward to bringing his experience to the Hawks.
Warren Annetts, Jacob Good and Eminioni have also signed on the dotted line for the year.
Annetts comes to the Hawks from the Darlington Point-Coleambally Roosters where he played his junior football, while Good joins the Hawks from Group 15 club Cobar where he won a premiership.
Eminioni is also from Fiji and is looking to bring his skills to the table in a bid to send the Hawks up the ladder this year.
The new signings will complement the many strong players, who have been helping to build the Hawks for many years.
They include co-coaches Billy Ingram and Matthew Goodwill, as well as Dylan Ingram, Braith Schmetzer, Tamaki Kohere, Ky Preston, Kokiri Moeke and Richard Moeke.
Club president Scott Beecham said there was a positive vibe around the ground.
"It's very pleasing news," he said.
"We looked near and far for players. There was a lot of hard work put in (to attract new recruits)."
Pre-season training is in full swing for the Hawks and new or returning faces continue to be encouraged to attend and prepare for the year ahead.
Women's tag and tackle players are also needed.
Meanwhile, the under 16s Yanco-Wamoon Hawks are joining forces with the Narrandera Lizards to put together a solid team for the season.
Pre-season training for all grades is held every Tuesday evening at the Yanco Sportsground from 6pm and every Saturday at the same venue from 3pm.
