Charlie's Yanco Ag ties shine light on school's history, tradition

Yanco Agricultural High School's history is one being kept alive not just through its bricks and mortar, but by the students who are in the classrooms.
Generations of families have long been attending Yanco Agricultural High School and 2024 is no different.
One student who has lengthy ties to the school is new year seven attendee Charlie Nicholson.
Charlie comes to YAHS with a long line of history behind him.
His father Matthew attended Yanco Ag and was the 1992 school captain.
Charlie's grandparents, Brian and Brenda Roberts, also have ties to the school, with the former a principal of Yanco Ag from 1986 to 1998.
Mr Roberts was instrumental in his role as principal at YAHS, particularly in relation to expanding the school, which welcomed female students for the first time in 1993.
Charlie comes to Yanco Ag from Nymagee. Prior to attending YAHS, he completed his schooling in Cobar.
Given his family ties to the school, his parents gave him the choice of attending YAHS or staying on in Cobar.
Charlie decided he would like to attend the school and had a great time completing the transition program last year, making friends and getting used to what would become his new "home".
His mother, Megan Nicholson, said Charlie had been settling in well to his new surrounds.
"I think Charlie was wanting to experience something different ... he absolutely loves it there," Mrs Nicholson said.
"I think Yanco Ag is a family. There's a sense of being part of a family.
"There are so many families that have such long histories (with the school) and we're lucky to be one of those families."
Mrs Nicholson said Charlie was looking forward to experiencing all of the different opportunities the school would provide during his high school years.
While only in year seven, Charlie is thinking he would like to go into a trade once he completes his high school education.
"The extended Yanco family is something that is very important to us at Yanco and makes the nature of our school community so special and unique," YAHS principal Marni Milne said.
