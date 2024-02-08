Enjoy your own peaceful world of quietude

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Step into the realm of serenity and seclusion with this exceptional House of the Week.
Tailored for those who cherish peace and quiet, it is an ideal haven for a growing family seeking independence, first-time buyers entering the market, or retirees contemplating downsizing. Adding to its allure, the property comes with the bonus of two megalitres of water.
"Beyond the walls of the property lies an opportunity for potential buyers to embark on a journey of expansion, starting or growing a family, or simply relishing the blissful privacy away from immediate neighbours," selling agent Sophie Litchfield said.
Upon crossing the threshold, a seamless open-plan layout unfolds, revealing a harmonious blend living, dining and kitchen spaces.
The kitchen, both spacious and well-designed, offers ample bench and storage space, enhancing the overall functionality of the home.
Strategically positioned near the main bathroom, three generous bedrooms ensure convenience and a well-thought-out family living arrangement.
Moving to the rear of the property, a sizable family room complements the living spaces, complete with an additional bathroom nestled within the laundry.
Situated just a five-minute drive from Leeton's central business district, this residence strikes an exquisite balance between the convenience of proximity to essential stores and the tranquillity of residing just outside the bustling town.
It provides an idyllic setting for those yearning to escape the hustle and bustle while remaining connected to essential amenities.
