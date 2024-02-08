Leeton Lions Club reflects, gears up to go again

The Lions Club of Leeton is very pleased with results from the number of activities held during the recent festive period.
The Lions train was extremely popular at the Light Up Leeton concert and carnival in Mountford Park.
The income from this activity will be a boost the club finances.
Leeton Lions once again held the Christmas light tours in December where families could view the decorated homes and businesses from the safety of the train.
Club president Greg Deeves said the tours were a big part of festive fun in Leeton.
"The number of decorated homes and businesses were down on previous years, but there were still plenty of displays available to fill in the time allowed for each tour," he said.
Leeton Lions would like to thank Craig Willis and the staff at Leeton Steel for the support given in handling the bookings and ticket sales for the tours.
"The professional way in which this job was carried out made the tours run ever so smooth," Mr Deeves said.
The Leeton Lions are back in full swing this month and preparing for a number of activities, which are due to take place during the next five months.
Lions are always looking for new members and, if you are interested in becoming a Lion, contact Mr Deeves on 0427 556 864.
The club is a fun way to give back to the community.
