Coveted Pancake Relay title on the line at St Peter's

Whether it's maple syrup, lemon and sugar or ice cream and berries - the perfect pancake is different for everyone.
There will be no better time to test out recipes and favoured toppings at this year's Shrove Tuesday feast and pancake relay festivities at St Peter's Anglican Church.
To be held at the church grounds on Tuesday, February 13, this year's pancake relay is marking a special milestone.
"By tradition we have pancakes to help give up all of those things you're going to give up for Lent," Father Robert Murphy said.
"That's where it came from before the fast of the next 40 days. One of the traditions of Shrove Tuesday is a pancake relay, which started in Olney in England. Our pancake relay began in 1987, but like the Olympic games there have been some hiatuses.
"However, for the last 20 years it has been a continuous event. Twenty years ago Ashley Irvin, Kelsey Deeves, Esther Deeves and Erin Cotter were the winners in 2004."
There have been many parishioners who have been "in it for the long haul", according to Fr Robert.
"In 1987 Ethel Rafferty was a winner in the team, in 2023 she was in the winning team again," he said.
The pancake relay operates with teams of four.
Each team has a frying pan and a pancake, the first runner must put on an apron and mop cap, toss their pancake, run to the marked line, toss the pancake again, run back and pass everything on to the next person.
The first team to do so successfully is the winner and afterwards a pancake supper is shared by all, with the treats all made from scratch.
"Winning the pancake relay is highly-coveted," Fr Robert said.
"The winning team has their named added to our special trophy."
With much fun to be had, Fr Robert said the whole community was invited to attend.
When it comes to his favourite pancake toppings, he said he erred on the traditional side.
"My favourite topping probably harks back to my childhood - it's sugar and lemon," Fr Robert said.
"I think when it comes to making a good pancake, everyone has their own pancake recipe. It's a bit like scones.
"Some people whisk it so it's within an inch of its life, other people swear by the pancake mixture you can get at the supermarket.
"All of our pancakes are all homemade for our pancake supper."
This year's event will start from 7pm on February 13.
