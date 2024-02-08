L&D tests out rep power as pennants gets started

Leeton and District ladies hosted Ganmain, who were the victors, for the first round of pennants last Tuesday.
Thursday was a forfeit as the Rules Club were unable to play and on Tuesday, February 13 players will travel to Coolamon to compete against a combined team from Coolamon/Junee.
Fifteen players attended social bowls last Thursday.
The drawn winners and, playing a game of pairs, Jan Walker and Jan Fitzpatrick overpowered Dot Semmler and Marika Pete by only allowing them to win two of the 14 ends played.
Playing a game of triples, Janet Bell, Denise Naylor and Lorraine Mullins started strong with seven shots on the first end.
Despite being 15 shots down, Judy Heness, Joan Lloyd and Jean Leighton made a comeback. However, they were unable to gain the points needed to win.
Also playing a game of triples, Patti Wakeman, Lorraine Messner and Faye Harris (playing a double lead) defeated Mary Payten, Hilary Chambers and Faye Harris 18-15.
Wakeman's team, after scoring seven on the seventh end, had a handy lead of nine points, but Payten's team fought back hard to only lose by three.
