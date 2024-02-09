New staff, work progress - it's a new school year at Yanco Ag

With the new school year back in full swing, The Irrigator and Yanco Agricultural High School are teaming up to provide a monthly dose of news from the historic educational facility.
First up we hear from principal Marni Milne as a new school year stretches out to provide learning opportunities aplenty.
The 2024 school year has started in a busy, but positive fashion at YAHS.
The new year 7 students have also been joined by a number of other new students in years 8 to 11 and it is great to see our student numbers back over 300 students.
We are also looking forward to being able to cater for up to 360 students once our new female dormitory is complete.
Building works
Over the Christmas holiday period, significant progress was made on our new female dormitory.
Most of the roof is finished and brick work completed on the bottom floor. Seeing such progress is very exciting for our students and staff.
During the holidays, refurbishments also took place in the Breakwell and Gardiner male dormitories with new paint, carpet, lights, air-conditioning and blinds being installed. New furniture will also be moved into these spaces ready to start term two.
New staff
This year we have welcomed a number of new staff to Yanco.
Some of these staff are replacing staff leaving, others are at YAHS in newly-created positions, due to our increasing student numbers.
New staff include Wyatt Cutting (PDHPE teacher), Marie Luff (school admin officer, assistant to business services manager), Norina Lucchese (school admin officer, front office), Krystin Grant (teacher, across faculties), Lauren Jess (teacher, learning support and girls programs), Christine Rivero (teacher, science), Michelle Fairall (teacher, agriculture) and Sitho BheBhe (teacher, HSIE). Welcome to the Yanco family everyone.
Open day
We are looking forward to welcoming prospective students and their families to our school on Friday, April 5 starting from 9am.
To register, call the school office on 6951 1500.
Beach carnival and gala day
Students and staff are also excited about our upcoming annual beach carnival and gala day, which will be held on March 15 and 16 respectively.
The gala day, held on March 16, is open to all members of the public. Feel free to come along and join in the fun from 9am.
