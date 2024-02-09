Clock ticks on entries for Leeton's most-treasured art competition

Evoking emotion and telling stories will all form part of Leeton's most special art exhibition this year.
The Penny Paniz Acquisitive Art Competition and Exhibition is on the search again for entries in 2024 in memory of the late Leeton Art Society member and creative.
Ms Paniz was a passionate and gifted artist, who motivated and inspired people to pursue their artistic talents. After her passing the competition and prize was launched in her name.
In 2023, a room at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery (LMAG) was also named after her.
This year, the Penny Paniz arts acquisitive prize will have the theme of dust and rain.
Entrants in this section must live in Leeton or have spent a predominant part of their lives within the boundaries of the shire.
The clock is ticking for entries, with the February 16 deadline looming.
Leeton Art Society's Jan Lyons said the theme would allow for much creativity.
"We had over 150 entries last year ... the more the better," she said.
This year the exhibition will open a week earlier than usual.
Typically, the opening night and awards presentation is on Easter Thursday, but this year it will be held on Friday, March 22.
The exhibition itself will open on Saturday, March 23 and will continue through until Saturday, May 4 at LMAG.
While the entry date is closing soon, the physical artworks do not need to be handed in until Monday, March 18 before 3pm at the LMAG.
Prize money is also on offer for the categories, which are awarded by judges of these sections.
A people's choice category will allow community members to cast their own votes.
Society member Maudie Morris encouraged artists of all backgrounds to submit work.
"The Leeton Art Society and this exhibition itself is all very welcoming," she said.
"Everyone is so encouraging. I really think that is what the exhibition is all about, encouraging people and giving them a voice."
Entry forms with payment are due by February 16 in person at the Leeton Visitors Centre or online at lasi.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.