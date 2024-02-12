New squash comp brings new players to the court

Squash players are back on the court with the first competition for 2024 commencing last week.
Sixty players have entered the competition and the club was pleased to welcome 10 new and returning players.
With the break in competition some players were a bit rusty and players were tested by the hot weather.
Monday's competition had the Renegades score a crushing 4-1 over Sixers.
Trev Whitby outplayed Declan Ryan, Lizette Taylor was too good for Adele Thompson and Lauren Wickes downed Jack Rawle.
Zac Fairweather won the fourth game 17-15 to seal victory over Anthony Iannelli, who was still getting over his long holiday.
Sixers victory went to Ondria Miller who edged out Callum Sheldrick 3-2.
Scorchers had a 3-2 win over Hurricanes with Brad Woolner winning 3-1 against Maanu Alexander, Angelo Fiumara overcoming Sean Ryan 3-1 and Trinity Patten-Taylor beating Aimon Doyle 3-1.
Hurricanes victors were Brendon Looby and Isabel Thompson, who defeated Miranda Tait and Nicole Onwuekwe respectively.
On Tuesday, the Roars defeated Jets 4-1.
John Saddler did it the hard way coming back from 1-2 down to win the final two games to outlast Monique Looby 3-2.
Alec Tait and Bryan Shepley won 3-1 against Deshan Premachandra and Will Rawle respectively and Brodie Lashbrook downed Will Nardi.
Paul Payne got one back for Jets winning a see-sawing match over Will Gray-Mills 3-2.
Wanderers beat Mariners 3-2 with David Cross and Adrian Sheldrick beating Kathryn Bechaz and Maanu Alexander (playing left hand) respectively and Naomi Rawle had a 3-1 win over Joanne Peacock.
Mariner's winners were Subash Wijesiri who defeated Anton Taylor and Finley Sales won 3-1 against Jack Miller.
Taipans smashed Breakers 5-0 without dropping a game in Wednesday's competition.
Trev Whitby downed Col Thompson, Garry Walker beat Gary Thompson and Carol Davidson was too good for John Saddler.
Lauren Wickes won three close games to beat Simone Bruno and Rose Looby defeated Samuel Mills.
Wildcats had a 3-2 win over Bullets with Simon Jackson outlasting Jason Curry in the match-of-the-week.
Jackson lost the first two games, but fought back to win 13-15, 13-15, 15-12, 15-13, 15-5.
Brian O'Leary defeated Macauley Harrison and James Kelly downed Adele Thompson.
Victories for the Bullets went to Trinity Patten-Taylor who defeated Eden Reilly 3-1 and Bear Wynn overcame Xavier Stanton by the same margin.
