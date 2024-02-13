Stout, Porcu shred the course during Twilight round 16

Round 16 of twilight golf had 235 starters, with some brilliance on show.
Two players - Stuart Stout and Frank Porcu - shredded the course with 28 nett scores, which is unheard of at this time of year.
Stout is getting used to his new clubs and could be a revelation for the Pineapples for the rest of the season.
Team captains have been reminded to advise all players of the semi and grand final Sunday, which is confirmed for March 24.
The top four teams from divisions one, two and three will playoff as will only the top two from division four.
The following week from March 25 to March 31 will be the first ever twilight singles competition, more details to follow.
Other notable performances from round 16 came from Bryce Butler, Mick Doolin, Beau Routley, Kristine Langford, Emma Dale, Lisa O' Callaghan, Bobbi Curry, Drew Browne and Bryce Moore.
Shout out to all of the ladies who had great scores in round 16.
The ball comp pulled back to 34 and below.
Barellan Masters Games tees off for 2024 return
The Barellan Masters Games have returned with a bang, with the first event of the 2024 event taking place over the weekend.
Having had 2023 off due to unforeseen circumstances, the competition returned with a bang at the Yenda Golf Course, with the first event held ahead of the main event on February 24 and 25 in Barellan.
Twenty pairs duelled it out in a two-person ambrose event over the 12-hole course.
In the mixed division, it was a tightly run contest, with Peta and Gary Argus taking home the gold medal.
The Argus duo finished just ahead of Doreen and Jorge Wood, while Kim and Gary Carnell came home in third position.
In the men's division, Larry Brydon and Damien Donovan game home in first, two points ahead of Kabe Stockton and Craig Townsend. Anthony Lee and Ian Carter rounded out the podium positions.
The committee thanked those who helped during the day, and the focus will now turn to the remaining seven sports to be played over the last weekend in February.
