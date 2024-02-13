Tick of approval: Buzz builds for Leeton start up

A Leeton start-up has captured the attention and support of industry and government organisations alike.
Localise You, a pioneering community integration service, is continuing to expand its wings, with prominent business, the SunRice Group, speaking about how it has helped its own staff in Leeton.
Localise You aims to connect professionals from diverse backgrounds and regions, fostering a stronger sense of community awareness and inclusion.
In an increasingly globalised world, the need for seamless community integration has never been more apparent.
Localise You aims to bridge the gap between professionals from various walks of life living in Leeton shire to create opportunities for awareness, social integration.
It also provides employers with a platform for employee satisfaction and engagement through its "Familiarise & Socialise" events.
The SunRice Group has recognised the potential of these events in promoting unity and enhancing productivity within organisations. The service not only caters to individuals, but also addresses the broader needs of businesses and government bodies.
Leeton's SunRice mill site manager Simon Scicluna said the company was benefiting from services provided from the Localise You initiative.
"Localise You provides a fantastic platform for our employees to engage with the Leeton community and foster social connections within their new environment," he said.
"We believe this service will enrich our employees' relocation experience and lead to positive employee engagement and in return assist with employee retention."
The service has also garnered interest from not only corporate leaders such as Mr Scicluna, but also government organisations, including schools and healthcare eager to promote community integration in their organisations.
Localise You founder Maryann Iannelli was grateful for the support.
"We are thrilled to see Localise You gaining recognition and support from organisations like SunRice, local schools and healthcare," she said.
"Our goal is to provide our regions with a platform that will assist with attracting and retaining skilled professionals in the regions.
"With such endorsements, we are more motivated than ever to make this vision a reality."
Localise You's next "Familiarise & Socialise" event will be held on Wednesday, February 28.
It is designed to inform attendees of the area's agribusiness productivity, provide insight into the lifestyle, showcase unique resources available and network with community members.
Tickets are available at www.localiseyou.com.au and Mrs Iannelli can be contacted at maryann@localiseyou.com.au for more information.
