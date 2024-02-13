Leeton sides maximise on gala day field time

Hundreds of junior touch players have had the chance to test their skills during a gala day in Leeton.
Hosted by the Leeton Touch Association recently, the competition draw up and coming touch stars from right across the region.
The representative event was a chance for teams to test themselves ahead of the Junior State Cup, which is coming up in Wagga from February 16 to 18.
Leeton Lightning sides were among those in the mix, with Leeton Touch Association president Jackson Goman pleased with their effort, sportsmanship and results from the gala day.
"It gave our teams the chance to have a hit out ahead of the Junior State Cup, but it was also an opportunity for some of our other teams that aren't attending that to play as well," he said.
"So, the likes of our under 10s boys and under 12s girls where we had enough for two representative sides this year.
"It gave the development teams, who have been playing in other gala days, the chance for another run.
"Our 14s girls have been to a couple of gala days, but we didn't quite have the numbers to lock them in for Junior State Cup, so it gave them a go.
"We also threw together a 16s girls team just for our gala day as well, which was great."
Teams from across the region attended the event, which was held on a hot summer day on Sunday, February 4 when temperatures nudged 40 degrees.
At the end of the competition, many players and their families flocked to the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre next door to cool off.
All up, 10 Leeton sides competed on the day, with the sport enjoying a resurgence among the junior ranks thanks to the hard work of the association, volunteers, players and parents.
"All of our teams have improved so much," Goman said.
"We got the sides together around October, maybe a bit before, and competed in a couple of gala days before the end of the year.
"We had the Suns Junior Championships in Orange in January where we had six teams take part.
"It's good to see the development. We've been putting the effort in across the teams at training, so it's been great for them to have that game practice too."
