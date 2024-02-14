McAliece's eventful day on the Soldiers Club green

Close games were the norm when an encouraging 27 bowlers did battle on the Leeton Soldiers Club greens at last week's Thursday social bowls day.
Ken O'Connell was down five shots after fifteen ends, but stormed home scoring six shots in the final three ends to record a very well deserved, 16-15 victory over Greg Bowyer.
A Pat Hart resting toucher and five shots on the final end wasn't enough to get Phil Morris' team over the line against the Brian Harris-led side of Ashley McAliece and Bruce Dale.
Harris eventually recorded an extremely lucky 18-17 win.
After an eventful morning, which included a wrong bias and resting toucher, Mick McAliece was able to eventually shake off a determined Mark Morgan and record a five-shot, 17-12 victory on rink three.
A fours game on rink six completed the morning's activities, with Len Eason gamely holding on to record a 17-15 win over John Leech.
Resting touchers were recorded by Terry Dale, David Noad, Mick McAliece and Hart while Mick O'Connell, Mick McAliece and Noad were responsible for the morning's wrong biases.
The club fours head to Hay on Sunday, February 18 in the first round of the 2024 pennants, while the sevens have a first-round bye.
