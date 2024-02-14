The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/ads.txt

McAliece's eventful day on the Soldiers Club green

By Wrong Bias
February 14 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Close games were the norm when an encouraging 27 bowlers did battle on the Leeton Soldiers Club greens at last week's Thursday social bowls day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.