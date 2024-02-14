Calling all history buffs: 'You never know what you'll uncover'

History is just as important as present day, which is something one Leeton group knows well.
The Leeton Family and Local History Society has been working hard for decades to preserve the shire's history after officially forming in 1986.
This happens in many facets across all kinds of dates, details, events and occasions.
Leeton shire's history itself is in trusted hands as the group works meticulously to preserve stories, items, photos and more.
Family history is also a big part, with members often tasked with finding out information for community members both past and present, or those who live away, regarding family heritage.
That is not even scratching the surface of the hard work the society puts in every year, but it is something members enjoy.
It is this love of history of all kinds that the society would love to share with new members interested in coming on board.
One of the driving forces behind the group is Wendy Senti, who said being part of the organisation was both rewarding and interesting.
"We're always after new members, especially young people," she said.
"There's definitely a lot of interest out there these days when it comes to people researching their family history.
"We do a lot of different things whether it's helping someone track down some information related to them or their family, we publish books, hold events, we're digitising a lot of records.
"You never know what you might come across as well, that's what makes it interesting."
The aim of the society itself is to preserve and record the community's heritage through digitising the collection of local historical documentation held by the group.
In more recent times, the society found a new home at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery, a convenient place for its large array of documents, items, records and more to be stored.
For more information visit leetonfamilyandlocalhistory.com.au or attend one of its meetings on the third Thursday of every month at 10.30am at the gallery.
