Hear Leeton's stories of resilience and how it can help one and all

Resilience.
The word itself evokes certain thoughts and emotions and that is what one Leeton event is aiming to do.
The Stories of Resilience breakfast event in Leeton will give residents the chance to hear inspiring stories from "everyday" people.
It will be a chance to connect, share and realise deep down everyone has had to dig deep at one point or another to get through the day or a troubling period of life.
It is resilience that brings all of this together, according to the organisers.
Stories of Resilience is the brainchild of the Rotary Club of Leeton, the Leeton Business Chamber and Leeton Connect.
The best part? The entire event is free to attend after funding to the tune of $10,000 was successfully secured from Australia Post.
Last year a similar event was held before the funding was granted, but then it was decided to hold it in a greater capacity, so funding was sought and the Stories of Resilience concept started to take flight.
The first official event was held last year as a result of the funding, with the next planned for Wednesday, February 21 from 7am the Hydro Hotel.
Two further Stories of Resilience breakfast events will be held throughout 2024.
One of the speakers at the February 21 event will be Sandra Williams, who will share her story from life on the farm to her involvement with the GROW group, which she credits as being an organisation that has helped keep her moving forward every day.
"It's amazing the stories people have to share," event co-organiser and Rotary Club of Leeton member Brian Munro said.
"Tony Reneker will talk about from a police background. Our third speaker is Nicholas Wright, who will chat about growing up in the LGBTIQA+ community and balancing that with growing up and what it was like.
"Our final speaker will be Michelle Van Ree from Flourish, who will speak about that organisation and the services they provide."
There will of course be a delicious breakfast served, with the morning to be moderated by Court Sayer-Roberts.
Leeton Connect co-ordinator Mary Errey encouraged community members of all backgrounds to attend the event.
"It's really all about hearing from each other and realising we all do go through struggles or problems in life where we need to use our own resilience to overcome these challenges," she said.
The Leeton Business Chamber has also been a big part of planning the event, which will aim to inspire and connect residents.
To attend, register at events.humanitix.com/copy-of-stories-of-resilience-breakfast-21-february-2024 for catering purposes.
