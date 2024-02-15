Blending comfort and ease in well-designed home

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 3
This centrally located property offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience, with an extended feature list suited to those looking for an excellent amount of shedding and storage.
Enjoy the three bedrooms, each equipped with built-in robes.
Ample storage space ensures a clutter-free environment, providing functionality without compromising style.
The heart of this home is its fantastic living spaces.
A well-designed layout allows for seamless flow between the living room, dining area, and kitchen.
Whether you're entertaining guests in the large entertainment room or enjoying a quiet night in, this home provides the ideal setting.
For those with a passion for tinkering or a need for extra storage, the property boasts two impressive sheds.
These versatile sheds can be utilized for hobbies, DIY projects, or simply as a secure storage solution.
Rest easy knowing your loved ones and belongings are protected in the secure yard.
Ideal for families with children or pets, this feature adds an extra layer of peace of mind.
Large windows and thoughtful design allow abundant natural light to fill the living spaces, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.
Enjoy a bright and airy home that connects seamlessly with the outdoors.
Benefit from convenient parking options with ample space for vehicles, ensuring easy access for you and your guests.
This central Leeton home offers a harmonious blend of comfort, practicality, and style.
