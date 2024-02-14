Honing in on Leeton's worst parking offenders

Efforts to monitor parking hours in Leeton's CBD are being stepped up a notch.
In December, Leeton Shire Council started patrols to enforce parking hours, rules and regulations after receiving numerous complaints of cars overstaying time limits on a regular basis, particularly in Pine Avenue.
Since that time, council rangers have issued two fines.
The Christmas and quieter January period meant patrols were minimal while staff were away and busy in other areas.
However, parking inspections are now stepping up and motorists have been urged fines will be issued if they are spotted breaking the signposted rules.
Leeton Shire Council's executive manager of economic and community development Michelle Evans said residents could expect to see patrols taking place in the main street on a more regular basis.
"It's going to ramp up again, we've definitely noticed a shift in behaviour again," she said.
"When we first announced patrols would be happening and parking would be enforced, we did see a positive response and a change in behaviour.
"However, we have noticed old habits creeping back in."
Council said the idea wasn't to fine motorists unnecessarily, but rather create an awareness of the signposted time limits to ensure businesses benefit from customers having greater access to parking spaces in the main street.
Enforcing parking limits in the main street is not something that has occurred on a regular basis in Leeton before.
However, residents can expect to see various patrols and monitoring taking place.
"It is an issue businesses were raising with us a lot," Mrs Evans said.
"There were complaints from businesses about other shop owners or staff parking in the main street and taking up spaces for long periods of time.
"Customers have also been telling shop owners they find it difficult to find a space sometimes because of this.
"That is our main reason behind stepping up these patrols.
"We want customers and indeed visitors to Leeton to have better access to our businesses."
Residents have been reminded to check the signposted time limits and to be aware of no-parking and disabled spaces.
