Innovation on the agenda as field day brings together experts

Rob Andreazza knows a lot about rice. Last year the farm he runs with his wife April produced enough rice to provide a meal for 22 million people.
On Thursday, February 8, he was on hand to give his expert advice at the Irrigation and Research Extension Committee (IREC) Field Day.
The Rice Grower of the Year award winners hosted a cross section of the Riverina agricultural community including growers, industry groups, entrepreneurs and bank managers at their Wilbriggie farm.
Mr Andreazza said his methods don't differ greatly from other growers but puts his success down to longevity and the loyalty both he and April have garnered in the industry.
"I think this is a great industry to be a part of and I'm really grateful to be a part of it," he said. "Sometimes I don't think some other rice farmers appreciate how good we have it here."
Mr Andreazza pointed to SunRice, who buys and markets the farms' rice, as a key local employer.
He also has fond memories of growing in the region.
"I think that loyalty as growers has stood us in good stead, I took over from my parents and there has only been one year where we haven't produced," Mr Andreazza said.
"This is my passion and I love doing it."
Alongside a breakfast gathering, attendees saw first hand the Andreazza's rice crops, irrigation structures and layouts. Mr Andreazza also has an engineering background and integrates technology into an innovative farm workflow.
Whilst presenting in the morning, Mr Andreazza said it was also a good opportunity to network and enjoyed the trip after lunch to Coleambally to visit Cotton Award winners, David and Julie Bellato.
The Bellatos stepped through their cotton and farming journey which included a tour of crops and a discussion on the value of soybeans in farming system rotation.
The field day was sponsored by Omnia Nutriology, Padman Stops, INCYT Agriculture and Yenda Rotary provided breakfast. Back Packet Coffee were on hand as well to supply the hot drinks.
