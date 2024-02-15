The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/Comment

'It has been my greatest pleasure': Reflecting on service

By Michelle Kilgower
February 15 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I have worked across a large area of the Riverina as program manager for the Salvation Army, Murrumbidgee Homelessness, Canberra Homelessness and in Wagga also.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.