'It has been my greatest pleasure': Reflecting on service

I have worked across a large area of the Riverina as program manager for the Salvation Army, Murrumbidgee Homelessness, Canberra Homelessness and in Wagga also.
It has been my great pleasure to have come into contact with many generous people in the region and represent regional issues regarding the needs of our most vulnerable.
This is my last column as I have decided to retire.
We have a great team in Murrumbidgee, who work tirelessly across Griffith, Leeton, Narrandera, Hay, Coleambally and West Wyalong and all small communities in between.
We as a team have collaborated with many different non-government and government services that our service is proud to be associated with.
There really are too many to mention, but I assure you they know who they are.
Thank you so much to The Irrigator and Talia Pattison for your support.
It has been of great value to our service.
In November 2023, The Salvation Army Australia Territory celebrated 140 years of social services.
Outstanding.
We have great support from our community of Leeton and I have been proud to have worked alongside everyone in support of those who have nowhere to call home.
Salvation Army's mission services include the following programs:
The World Day of Social Justice, taking place on February 20, is a special day that serves as a reminder to address systemic injustices, alleviate poverty, and promote inclusivity.
Acknowledging this day reflects the call to love one's neighbour, assist those in need and contribute to a more just, compassionate and inclusive world.
If you require support due to being homeless, please contact Link2Home on 1800 152 152.
Again, thank you to the community for all of the support shown to me.
