Ground soon to be broken on Leeton's new golf clubhouse

Another step forward has been taken in the long process for a golf clubhouse to be returned to Leeton.
The Leeton Golf Club has spent many years working on raising funds for the project, as well as creating the design, lodging development applications and much more.
The town hasn't had a golf club for more than a decade after the old facility was demolished.
Leeton Shire Council has granted official consent for the development of the new clubhouse at the Leeton Golf Course, which is a project being funded and managed by the Golf Course Benevolent Trust and Golf Club.
Financial support has come from the fund itself, as well as the NSW Regional Sports Facility Fund - Infrastructure ($425,000) and a private benefactor.
Council said it would contribute to the construction of car parking facilities at the site.
Construction is set to start in the coming weeks, with initial works to include the clearing of the location at the golf course and site establishment.
Users of the golf course will not experience any disruptions from the development as the clubhouse is being built on a parcel of land that is adjacent to the golf course itself.
The land is council-owned and provided to the golf club on a 99-year lease at a nominal rent.
Leeton Golf Club vice president Mark Del Gigante was looking forward to the work getting started.
"It's great to see the long-awaited clubhouse project is finally underway," he said.
"It will provide a wonderful facility for the golfers of Leeton and visitors to the course to relax and socialise after a round of golf."
Prior to development application consent, council commissioned an independent business case review in collaboration with the golf club to ensure the viability of the project.
Construction on the new clubhouse is expected to be completed by October.
Once complete, the clubhouse will be a place for the wider community to also enjoy, whether they play golf or not.
