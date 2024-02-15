Lightning fast: Leeton sides ready for Junior State Cup

The Leeton Lightning are hoping their need for speed on the touch field will get them over the line at the Junior State Cup.
To be held this weekend from February 16 to 18, the Leeton Touch Association will have six representative sides taking part.
Gearing up for a huge weekend of matches will be the under 10s girls, the under 10s boys, the under 12s girls, the under 12s boys, the under 14s boys and the under 18s boys.
The sides have been busily preparing for the huge event all season, which attracts thousands of players from across the state.
Teams from all over Sydney will participate, as well as other centres such as Orange, Wagga, Wollongong and more.
Leeton Touch Association president Jackson Goman said the teams were well prepared for the event.
"Everyone is excited and looking forward to a big weekend," he said.
"I think all of our teams will perform well and to the best of their ability."
Under 10s girls
Coach Taylah Axtill, assistant coach Mackenzie Lee.
"They are our newest bunch of players, there's maybe one who played last year, so majority are new," Goman said.
"Taylah and Mckenzie have done really well to teach the side the basic skills.
"They have come a long way since their first gala day. It's mostly about fun for this age. It's a big step up, especially against those Sydney sides, but the girls are excited."
Under 10s boys
Coach Shannon Bradbook, assistant coach Kelsey Deeves.
"There are a few who have come back for their second year, some are even in their third year of under 10s," Goman said.
"Shannon is coaching them for the third year.
"They have gone really well at gala days and really starting to gel well as a team."
Under 12s girls
Coach Kellie Goman, assistant coaches Lacey Chilko and Alison Eddie.
"Most of them have played for a number of years now after starting in the under 8s," Goman said.
"They are going well. They continue to improve. They have really built up over this season.
"At our Leeton gala day they put together a few wins. We're excited to see how they go over the weekend."
Under 12s boys
Coach Dave Stevens, assistant coach Suz Stevens.
"A lot of them have stepped up from under 10s last year, with some new faces in their as well," Goman said.
"It's a step up from the under 10s, the field is bigger and it's six-a-side.
"These guys had some good battles at our gala day and a couple of wins as well.
"They are building their consistency and getting used to the game at the under 12s level."
Under 14s boys
Coach Josh Stevens.
"There's a few new faces in this team, but many have been playing together for a while," Goman said.
"They are building up on the structure of the game and how they utilise their plays.
"There's also some boarders from Yanco Ag (Yanco Agricultural High School) in the team as well, which is good."
Under 18s boys
Coach Jackson Goman
"For the core group, this will be their fifth year playing, but we do have some new faces as well," Goman said.
"It's a good mix.
"All of them are bottom age, except for two, so they have a good future ahead as a team.
"It will be tough for them, but I think our boys are starting to show they have what it takes to mix with the best of them."
Club captains
Caydan Hillier, Taylah Axtill and Beau Griffiths.
"These three epitomise our positive club culture and constantly lead by example," Goman said.
"Beau Griffiths and Caydan Hillier are representing the Leeton Lightning for the fifth year at Junior State Cup, both have represented Riverina school teams and WSW Suns teams, as well as regularly giving back to the local competition.
"Taylah Axtill has played with the Leeton Lightning junior rep teams for the past couple of years and, while still eligible to play under 18s, this year she has stepped up to coach our under 10 girls at Junior State Cup. She is leading the way and is someone all our players, especially our young girls can look up to.
"She is also committed to helping our local competitions."
