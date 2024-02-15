Outdoor movie the perfect way to spend a Saturday night in Leeton

If an outdoor movie night sounds like your cup of tea - look no further for some weekend entertainment.
Leeton SunRice Festival Ambassador Quest entrant Melissa Beecham is holding an outdoor moving evening on Saturday, February 17 and the whole community is invited to take part.
The Leeton Town Ovals will provide the perfect space for the event, with plenty of room to spread out, relax and enjoy the screening of Playing with Fire, which is family-friendly, but one adults will enjoy too.
The movie will be played on the big screen, but that is not all that's happening throughout the night.
The gates will open at 6.30pm, with the movie to screen from 8pm. A jumping castle and face painting will keep the young ones entertained before the start time, with food and drinks also available to purchase.
The cost is also family-friendly at just $5 per person, with proceeds going to Ms Beecham's chosen charity for the quest - the Leeton RSL Sub-branch, her sponsor committee and the wider community itself.
"I'm really looking forward to it," Ms Beecham said.
"It's something different for people to do, it should be a really great night.
"Yanco RFS will be doing a barbecue, there will also be hotdogs and chips, doughnuts and a coffee van.
"There's lots of different things to do before the movie starts."
Those attending can take their own picnic rugs and chairs to get themselves set up and comfy for the movie, with Leeton Shire Council setting big screen for the event, which will be down towards the skate park end of the precinct.
Other fundraisers coming up for Ms Beecham include charity bingo on Sunday, February 18 at the Leeton Soldiers Club, as well as one of her largest events - Bogan Bingo and Disco at the Leeton Soldiers Club on Saturday, February 24.
"Everyone has been so supportive of my events, it's been really great," Ms Beecham said.
"Hopefully we have some good numbers come to the movie night, it's going to be a fun for everyone."
