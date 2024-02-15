L&D downed in dying minutes of pennants battle

Leeton and District Bowling Club's women's pennants side hit the road last week to take on a team from Coolamon and Junee.
Held at Coolamon, the L&D team was able to take out one win and one loss, but went down in the overall score, losing by six.
On Thursday, the L&D hosted a combined pennants team from Lockhart and The Rock.
L&D were leading for most of the game only to go down in the dying minutes, with an overall loss of five.
On Tuesday, February 20 the L&D are hosting a team from Wagga RSL.
Seven players had a game of social bowls playing a game of fours with Jo Rees as a double lead.
Elaine Sullivan, Mary Payten, Dian Colyer and Jo Rees defeated Jan Walker, Hilary Chambers, Jan Fitzpatrick and Jo Rees 15-8. The game was even until the 11th end, when Sullivan's team shot ahead by winning the next five ends.
Dian Colyer achieved a resting toucher.
