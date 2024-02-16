Tripped up: Chelmsford Place work hits path hurdle as fast fix promised

Leeton's Chelmsford Place makeover has hit a stumbling block.
A recently-poured footpath as part of the work will now have to be ripped up and re-done after it was revealed it does not meet the appropriate quality standards.
In a joint decision between Leeton Shire Council and the principal contractor Boots Civil, it was determined the concrete footpath adjacent to the rill, in stage one of the project, will need to be pulled up.
However, the project will not incur any additional costs for council as a result of this decision.
While frustrating, council said only minor delays to the project's timeline are expected.
Works closer to the water tower have also progressed ahead of schedule.
Residents can expect to see concrete cutting happening immediately, followed by demolition works.
The footpaths will be reinstated after concrete works on the raised crossing on Chelmsford Place/Sycamore Street are completed.
These works are expected to start on Monday, February 19.
Portfolio lead for CBD enhancement, councillor George Weston, said while ripping up the path was unfortunate, it was important to ensure all standards as part of the project were met.
"The Chelmsford Place Town Square upgrade is a highly-anticipated project and we want to make sure the final product aligns with the expectations of our community," he said.
Boots Civil project manager Jade Hodge reiterated these thoughts.
"In the interest of continuing our strong relationship with council and commitment to high-quality work, we have recognised this section of concrete doesn't meet our standards," he said.
"We will work quickly to remove and reinstate the concrete to ensure the overall project program isn't significantly impacted."
