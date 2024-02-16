Friendship at the heart of Leeton Men's Shed

The Leeton Men's Shed is a vital community hub and resource.
To help promote this organisation and the role it plays in Leeton shire, the shed and The Irrigator are teaming up to profile a member each month.
This month's member in the spotlight is David Carn.
Occupation prior to joining the shed?
A professional painter since 1954 specialising in the spraying, lacquering and decorating in industrial and private painting jobs.
How long have you been a member of the Leeton Men's Shed?
I am a foundation member, since the beginning of the Leeton Men's Shed in 2008.
Why did you decide to join the Leeton Men's Shed?
Since I was semi-retired at that time, it sounded like a great organisation to be part of to maintain contact with other men and to keep active mentally.
What do you enjoy most about being part of the shed and what skills have you learned as a result?
I enjoy the company and working with other members. I particularly like preparing and repairing furniture, finishing off spray painting or painting jobs which other members have produced.
Skills I have learned would include repairing and reproducing broken furniture parts, as well as teaching others skills I have.
I've also learned how to use a variety of different tools.
How do you think your work skills have contributed to the shed?
Being part of a great team of men is something I enjoy about being involved. I have been able to assist in the restoration of furniture, decorating/coating and finishing off jobs other members have started and constructed.
Why would you recommend others become a member?
Men can come to the shed to socialise, have a cuppa and to learn how to make things or to repair items from home.
What items have you repaired or manufactured in the shed that you have enjoyed working on the most?
I have enjoyed the enjoyment of repairing and restoring furniture, as well as working closely with my work mate, Jim Milne.
The challenge of repairing damaged furniture is another one, as well as making new pieces to complete furniture and the mental challenge involved in solving problems along the way.
