Leeton's special soldier project needs your help

We are still searching for more Leetonite soldiers to achieve our goal for a large number of street banners for Anzac Day and Remembrance Day.
We don't have enough and I know there are so many who served and returned.
We need soldiers who were either born in Leeton and/or returned to settle here; who have served in any conflict, peacekeeping mission, overseas or home soil but have passed away, so that it can be a memorial.
We need a photo in uniform, details of service - service number, rank, unit/corps, theatre of conflict. If you only have a photo in a frame, it does not matter.
Simply bring it into Fran Macdonald at Leeton shire office and she will sort it and do the scanning.
You will be contacted once all the details are completed for you to approve the banner and the photo will be returned to you.
Our SunRice ambassador entrant Melissa Beecham has more exciting events coming up.
Saturday February 24 at 7.30pm there will be an 18+ Bogan Bingo Show. Very entertaining.
Then we have Charity Bingo at Leeton Soldiers Club on Sunday, March 3 at 2pm.
Currently there is the reverse draw 100 club running, big prize money, to be drawn at the Hydro Hotel on March 15 starting at 7pm.
Exciting games too.
Contact Belinda on 0403 367 081 for a number at $35 each, which includes finger food. Loads of fun.
We would love you to come along, bring friends to enjoy yourselves and support Melissa, with all monies raised going to the Leeton RSL Sub-branch and the community.
Auxiliary lunch and coffee mornings are postponed until after Easter, but our Sub-branch meeting will be held Wednesday, March 6 at 5pm at the Soldiers Club.
All Sub-branch and auxiliary members are encouraged to attend.
