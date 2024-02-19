Players back in the swing of things on squash court

Week two of the Leeton summer squash competition had players getting back into the swing of things.
On Monday night we had the match-of-the-week take place, Zac Fairweather and Sean Ryan both pushing themselves to the limit.
Fairweather getting the win in the end by defeating Ryan 15-11, 18-20, 19-17, 10-15, 15-13.
Jacob Harrison and Maanu Alexander also had a close match, Harrison winning 12-15, 15-11, 15-13, 15-11.
Lizette Taylor defeated Brendon Looby 15-9, 15-10, 15-10, which put the Renegades in an unbeatable position.
Isabel Thompson and Aimon Doyle secured some points for the Hurricanes by defeating Callum Sheldrick and Lauren Wickes respectively.
Court two action had Trinity Patter-Taylor defeat Jack Rawle 15-7, 15-6, 12-15, 15-12.
Ondria Miller defeated Nicole Onwuekwe 15-11, 15-10, 12-15, 15-13.
Adele Thompson and Anthony Iannelli both recorded good wins, this helped team Sixers defeat the Scorchers.
In the dead rubber Captains Brad Woolner and Declan Ryan took each other on, Woolner winning 15-10, 15-7, 15-10.
Tuesday night and the Roars took on the Mariners. Kicking things off, Bryan Shepley defeated Sean Ryan 3-0.
Brodie Lashbrook had a tough match against Maanu Alexander. Lashbrook winning 15-7,13-15, 15-13, 13-15, 15-5.
Finley Sales defeated Ruby Miller 3-0. John Saddler defeated Subash Wijesiri 12-15, 15-8, 15-8, 8-15, 15-7.
Joanne Peacock got the better of Alec Tait, Peacock winning 15-10, 13-15, 17-15, 15-13.
Team Roars prevailing in the end. On court two Deshan Premachandra played well to defeat Naomi Rawle 18-16, 15-7, 14-16, 15-13.
Monique Looby, Paul Payne and Will Rawle all recorded solid 3-0 wins, which sealed the night for team Jets.
Adrian Sheldrick salvaged some pride for team Wanderers by defeating Will Nardi 11-15, 15-9, 15-9, 15-10.
Wednesday evening Trev Whitby defeated Brian O'Leary 20-18, 15-8, 15-6.
Simon Jackson was the only winner for team Wildcats, Jackson defeated Garry Walker 17-15, 15-11, 7-15, 15-12.
Rose Looby and Xavier Stanton had a close match, Rose holding on to win 15-10, 10-15, 15-13, 15-12.
Carol Davidson and Jodi McInerney also securing points which helped team Taipans to victory.
On court two Bear Wynn defeated Xavier Stanton 14-16, 15-13, 15-7,16-14.
Simone Bruno defeated Cadell Thompson 15-9, 14-16, 15-11, 15-7.
Erin Draper had a solid 3-0 win over Ruby Miller. Gary Thompson is getting his match fitness back with a good win against Jason Curry.
Captain Macauley Harrison is finding his feet again after a lengthy absence from the squash courts.
Harrison claiming a close win against Col Thompson 9-15, 18-16, 16-14, 15-12. Team Bullets defeated the Breakers.
