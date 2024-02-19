Committee hits refresh button on Leeton Eisteddfod

At the end of last year, things weren't looking all that great for the Leeton Eisteddfod Society.
However, the group is now back on track in a big way with new faces joining the committee to help keep the historic Leeton event operating.
Leading the charge is the newly-elected executive committee of president Sarah Graham (Kingsbury), vice-president Cheryl Whymark, treasurer Chris Thompson, secretaries: Laura Lashbrook, Middy Nardi and Natalie Berghofer.
The executive committee members have diverse backgrounds and talents and all have voiced their desire to want to give back to the Leeton and wider Riverina community through the eisteddfod.
Ms Graham said the committee was optimistic for the future of the Leeton Eisteddfod Society, with the group committed to building on past successes and expanding the organisation's impact.
"During (our recent) meeting, the committee members voiced their shared commitment to fostering creativity and community spirit in Leeton and the wider Riverina region and their vision for enhancing community engagement, promoting inclusivity, and supporting talent through innovative programming and initiatives," she said.
The schedule of events for the Leeton Eisteddfod in 2024, including the potential use of the Roxy Community Theatre for certain disciplines or performances has been put together.
Highland dancing will be held on June 16 at the Uniting Church Hall, bands on Sunday, August 11, followed by music from Monday, August 12 to Friday, August 16.
Dance, ballet and revue will kick off on Saturday, August 17 until Friday, August 23.
Speech, drama and literary will follow on Saturday, August 24 to Friday, August 30.
"The Leeton Eisteddfod Society is committed to providing a supportive and encouraging environment for competition and artistic expression, where participants can gain valuable experience, training, and enjoyment," Ms Graham said.
")There is a) rich tradition of the Leeton Eisteddfod, which has been a cherished part of the community for many years, bringing people together to celebrate the arts and showcase talent.
"Several innovative changes are looking to be implemented for the 2024 Leeton Eisteddfod based on feedback from the dance and music community."
This includes:
The committee has also decided to hold the first Leeton Eisteddfod Society appreciation event for volunteers and sponsors in May.
The purpose of this will be to express gratitude to volunteers and sponsors for their invaluable contributions and to celebrate their collective impact on the arts community.
"(The) committee wants to show our appreciation and foster a sense of belonging and appreciation among all those who have generously supported the Leeton Eisteddfod Society over the years," Ms Graham said.
"(Last year there was a) positive trend of increased entries for the eisteddfod ... reflecting growing participation and interest in the events and competitions offered.
"(The) executive committee is optimistic and hopes for the continuation of this positive trend in entries for the upcoming Leeton Eisteddfod 2024 events."
Entries will open on Tuesday, March 26.
Anyone interested in finding out more about the committee or the event should visit www.leetoneisteddfod.com.au or email leetoneisteddfod@gmail.com.
