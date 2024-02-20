The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/ads.txt

Schmetzer takes the glory on twilight course

Updated February 20 2024 - 12:30pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Round 17 of twilight golf had the ladies showcasing some brilliant golf on the Leeton course.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.