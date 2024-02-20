Schmetzer takes the glory on twilight course

Round 17 of twilight golf had the ladies showcasing some brilliant golf on the Leeton course.
There were 226 starters for the round, with Lisa Schmetzer taking out the player-of-the-round honours with a 32 nett.
Catherine Gray also handed in a 32 nett, but was unlucky as Schmetzer had a spare card 37 to help her claim the weekly prizes.
Harley Gallagher and Drew Browne also had 32s, but had no spares to help on the countback.
Other notable rounds came from Robbie Gifford, Ben Ashton, Dean Carmichael, Jason Nardi, John Howe, Rod Heffer, Will O'Mahoney, Brendan Horton and Chris Nardi all on 33.
The ball comp stayed on 34 and below.
Seven shots separate fourth to seventh in division one, six shots separate fourth to eighth in division two and both the Murrumbidgee Muppets and Par Then Bar can both still have an impact on division three.
The Felllaaas look a lock in division four with any of the next three teams capable of making the final.
Shot of the round goes to Graeme Dale who holed out on the 16th hole for an eagle - the hardest hole on the course, great shot.
Team captains are reminded to advise all players of the semi and grand final Sunday, which is confirmed for March 24.
The top four teams from divisions one, two and three will playoff, as will only the top two from division four.
The following week from March 25 to March 31 will be the first ever twilight singles competition, more details to follow.
Meanwhile, there were 70 players for Saturday's medley stableford event.
In A grade, Jason Nardi had an excellent two under par round and 39 points to be the winner from runner-up Josh Helson with 37 points and a sensational four under par round.
A three-way countback was needed in B grade, with Janelle Sullivan coming out on top with a solid 35 points from Nathan Jones, who edged Rod Tait for the runner-up spot.
Matt Boots was too good in C grade, grabbing the win with 36 points from runner-up Russell Carn on 35 points. Tomorrow's event will be a medley stableford.
