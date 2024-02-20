Photos: St Joey's swimmers splash and dash their way to finish line

St Joseph Primary School's school spirit shone through at this year's swimming carnival.
Students slipped into their swimwear, slapped on their sunscreens and dove head first into the 2024 carnival, which was held on February 8 at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre.
Students not only gave it their all when it came to the competitive events throughout the carnival, but they also enjoyed supporting their house team colours and their peers in and out of the pool.
There were many high achievers in the racing action, with several students also qualifying for the next round of representative swimming.
The school said it was pleased with the large number of students participating in 2024.
Students who received placings were highlighted during a special school assembly where they each received certificates for their efforts.
Another highlight of the day was the dressing up in house colours to show their support and pride in their teams.
