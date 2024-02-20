The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/ads.txt

Bowls trio causes boilover on Leeton greens

By Wrong Bias
February 20 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Leeton Soldiers Club greens played host to an encouraging roll up of 26 bowlers for last week's Thursday social bowls day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.