Bowls trio causes boilover on Leeton greens

The Leeton Soldiers Club greens played host to an encouraging roll up of 26 bowlers for last week's Thursday social bowls day.
In the blowout of the afternoon, Len Eason and cohorts Neil Condron and David Noad recorded a resounding 24-9 victory over Leo Plant, Bruce Dale and Rob Graham.
On rink six, John Leech scored six shots on the final end to snatch an unexpected 21-15 win over Len Clare.
With the help of five shots on the 14th end, Greg Bowyer was able to overcome the always-confident Rattles Retallick to register a four-shot, 15-11 win.
Rink three played host to the match-of-the-day where Terry Dale and Larry Harrison could only be separated by just the one shot after 18 nail biting ends.
Although losing three of the last four ends, Dale was victorious 18-17.
The runaway leader on the club's wrong bias board, Greg Caffery, extended his lead with another misdemeanour, while Bob Hermes was another who made a contribution to the club's coffers.
The afternoon's resting touchers were recorded by David Noad and Bill Creber.
It was a forgetful start to the 2024 pennant season for the club's fours after being beaten decisively by the Hay Bowling Club at Hay on Sunday.
