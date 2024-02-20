A little change never hurt as Leeton Connect continues building

Change is in the air for Leeton Connect as it continues to grow and build.
Leeton Connect has re-opened after its summer break in a new location - inside the Leeton library building.
The original funding which helped establish and set up Leeton Connect has now expired, but that doesn't mean the organisation is going anywhere.
In fact, it is quite the opposite.
Leeton Connect co-ordinator Mary Errey and community grants support officer Jenna Bell have been busy setting up the new office and making plans for the year ahead.
The move from the former office in Kurrajong Avenue to the new location at the library has been a change and some downsizing has been required.
"It's a bit like a game of Tetris at the moment, but we are all set up and ready to welcome everyone into our new space," Mrs Errey said.
"With the funding finishing up, we approached Leeton Shire Council and they kindly offered us this space for a minimal rent fee.
"I think it's going to work really well. It's a wonderful community hub here under the one roof.
"We also have access to other meeting spaces here, which will work out well too."
Leeton Connect is also looking to extend its programs and services where possible in 2024.
It has just received part funding from the NSW Department of Communities and Justice to assist with these plans, with Mrs Bell also still on hand to assist not-for-profits with grant questions and applications.
"Last year was a light bulb moment for the community in terms of what we do and how we can help, we really started to gain a lot of momentum," Mrs Errey said.
"We want to keep that going.
"With the funding we have received we will have details ready for the community soon about what that will look like.
"We're planning more of the same in terms of capacity building, training and expanding our fold into the agricultural sector.
"We will also start to move towards more of a user pays model, but once we have more detail we will let the community know."
Leeton Connect is open during library hours from Monday to Wednesday each week.
