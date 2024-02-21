Trade's variety a bonus for Jonathon

As shortages in trades continues to grow, The Irrigator and employment and training organisation GetSet continue to shine a light on young people in the workforce.
The idea is to highlight what they love about their apprenticeship or traineeship and how GetSet can help businesses in the shire and wider region.
This month the focus is on Jonathan Sherlock, who has been an apprentice electrician with GetSet since February 2022.
He has just reached his third year of his apprenticeship, working alongside his host employer GM & SM Heath Electrical.
Mr Sherlock will finish his apprenticeship with a Certificate III in Electrotechnology after studying at TAFE one day a week and learning on the job from his host.
When asked why he chose to be an electrician, he said he had an interest in the profession and felt it would be a great start to his career.
Mr Sherlock also said it was something he could see himself doing for a long time.
"There are so many different fields that my host employer deals with, so we get to see and participate in many different types of electrical work," he said.
Mr Sherlock said the biggest surprise to him was how big the electrical trade is. He said most would be aware of basic electrical needs such as putting lights in a home or wiring for commercial application, but there was much more to the job.
"It means there is always work to do, meaning that it is a very secure profession to be in and you learn a variety of skills that can be applied to many different situations," he said.
Mr Sherlock also recommended GetSet for those wanting to apply for an apprenticeship or traineeship.
"The team has local knowledge and their connections are second-to-none," he said.
"They have been supportive through my entire experience."
Working through GetSet means Mr Sherlock always has support for whatever may arise in his workplace, as well as regular check-ins and help keeping on track.
For more information about GetSet and how it can help young people get into a trade or businesses searching for a suitable employee, contact them on 6953 8727.
