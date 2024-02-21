Free pancakes bring smiles to Leeton's work day

Pancakes will aways be a good idea, but when they are free?
Even better.
Members of the Leeton Uniting Church were baking, making and handing out delicious free pancakes as part of Shrove Tuesday in Leeton recently.
The group set up shop in the town's main street, dishing up the perfect pancake for anyone who wanted one or even two.
It was the second time the church has held the concept in the main street, which was warmly welcomed by residents and businesses.
Church volunteer Alanna Rolfe said the day was a big success.
She thanked the community for its support in 2024.
"The Leeton Uniting Church group, again made a yummy feast with the addition of maple syrup or lemon and sugar, for the community," Mrs Rolfe said.
"We enjoyed our morning at the street stall site.
"Some members of the public even made a donation.
"This money will be used to help a family in need in Leeton."
Many other churches and schools in Leeton shire also held their own Shrove Tuesday event, including St Peter's Anglican Church.
A pancake relay headlined activities there, followed by a delicious feast of homemade pancakes afterwards.
So, what exactly is Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Tuesday?
Shrove Tuesday is a Christian tradition that is observed in many countries around the world.
It is a day of preparation and feasting before the 40-day period of fasting and reflection leading up to Easter known as Lent.
On this day, many people indulge in pancakes as a way to use up rich and indulgent ingredients like eggs, milk, and sugar before the fasting period begins.
Shrove Tuesday falls on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, which varies from year to year.
The date changes each year based on the date of Easter, which is determined by the lunar calendar.
