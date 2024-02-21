Fun first coming up for Martelle as she gears up poker run

The open road is calling and it is all in the name of charity.
Leeton SunRice Festival Ambassador Quest entrant Martelle Maguire will be hosting a poker run and ride on Saturday, March 2 as one of her biggest events so far.
Ms Maguire is being assisted by the Leeton Motorcycle Club when it comes to the organisation of the event, with all members of the community invited to take part.
The poker run route itself is being kept a mystery until the day, but bikes and cars are able to participate in what will be a day of fun and fundraising.
The winning hand on the day won't walk away empty-handed with $300 for the best hand and $100 for second.
The fanfare won't end at the end of the day's road trip, with entertainment by Jacks Hit back at the Leeton and District Bowling Club.
Ms Maguire said the motorcycle club had been fantastic in helping with preparations for the poker run.
She said there would be much to look forward to on the day, including one big first for herself.
"I've never ridden on the back of a motorbike, so that's something I want to do, a few have said I can jump on the back of theirs," Ms Maguire said.
"The motorcycle club have been great. I have so many events coming up, so having them on board doing most of the organising for this one has been a such a great help.
"I wouldn't be able to do it without them.
"The whole day itself is going to be really fun. It's for cars and bikes and we'd love to have as many people take part as possible."
Registrations are just $15 per person and will be taken at the L&D from 9am on Saturday, March 2.
The poker run will take off at 10.30am. March is a busy month for Ms Maguire in the lead up to Easter and the end of the Ambassador Quest.
Another huge event on her fundraising calendar is A Day on the Green on Saturday, March 23.
To be held at the L&D, the day will feature a big line-up of local bands, who will be playing throughout the day and into the night.
Limited tickets are available, with more information available at Ms Maguire's Facebook page by searching Martelle Maguire - SunRice Ambassador Entrant 2024.
