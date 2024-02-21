Crows keen to push competition juggernaut

The Leeton-Whitton Crows are hoping they will be able to give one of the top sides of the Southern NSW Women's competition a run for their money.
The Crows will head to Ganmain Sportsground on Friday night to take on the Lions, a juggernaut of women's Aussie Rules in the region.
Leeton-Whitton have gone down in their first three games of the season, but coach Angus Crelley was confident they would be back to their best against GGGM.
He said the team had been impacted by players being unavailable during rounds two and three.
"We were down on numbers against the Jets and again last weekend against Narrandera," he said.
"This weekend we should be back almost to our full team.
"Ganmain will be strong, but I'm still pretty confident in our team.
"We only lost to Griffith by about four or five points and we had close to our full side then. We haven't been close to our full team for a couple of weeks, so hopefully having players back this weekend will mean we can challenge Ganmain.
"We definitely have the skill, the right skill and attitude too."
This is the first time Leeton-Whitton have had a women's Aussie Rules team at a senior level, but Crelley said the squad was making leaps and bounds when it came to getting to know the sport on and off the field.
"I'd say prior to this season, three-quarters of our team hadn't played footy before," Crelley said.
"But from that first training up until now, they are all picking up the game really well.
"They are starting to understand the positions better and their roles on the field.
"The biggest thing I'm pleased with is how hard they are going at the footy and just how much effort they are putting in."
It is also the first time Crelley has coached a side before and he said it was an experience he was enjoying.
"I'm really loving it," he said.
"I'm getting some good feedback from the team. It's good to see them working well together and having the chance to play footy. That's the main thing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.