Step inside this delightful, masterfully crafted home

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
Discover the epitome of refined living in this masterfully crafted two-story residence perfectly positioned near the heart of Leeton.
This meticulously designed abode offers an exquisite blend of style, functionality, and comfort and is sure to make you fall in love, the moment you enter the home.
The stunning kitchen has a generous island bench and a spacious walk-in pantry. Perfect for culinary enthusiasts, this space seamlessly connects to the dining room amidst the breathtaking views of the backyard.
This spacious home features five bedrooms, providing ample accommodation for a growing family or hosting guests. Enjoy the convenience of two beautifully appointed bathrooms, complemented by two additional separate toilets.
Unwind in the dedicated movie room or choose between two distinct living areas, and enjoy the convenient home office downstairs.
The main bedroom, located on the ground floor, is a true sanctuary. It features a beautiful ensuite with gold fixtures, a touch of wood texture, and a walk-in robe, providing a luxurious private retreat.
The upper level houses four more bedrooms, an extra living space, a main bathroom, and another separate toilet. Step outside to discover a captivating crystal blue pool, surrounded by a picturesque setting, perfect for outdoor entertainment.
An exquisite enclosed outdoor entertaining space is complemented by an impeccably designed fire pit.
Ducted heating and cooling with a gas fire place downstairs ensures year-round comfort, and solar panels contribute to eco-friendly living.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.