Yanco-Wamoon's tag side on the hunt for more players, coach gives insight

Yanco-Wamoon's league tag side is busily preparing for the fast-approaching Group 20 season, but more troops are desperately needed.
The Hawks team is still on the hunt for new or returning players to add to their league tag team.
Emily Glennie is captain-coach of the Hawks in 2024.
She has played seven seasons of league tag with Yanco-Wamoon and was looking forward to stepping into both of the leadership roles.
Pre-season training has been on-the-go for several weeks now, with the Hawks hoping more players will find their way to Yanco Sportsground to give the sport a crack this year.
"We probably have six or seven regular players, including myself, that have been coming to pre-season training, so we would definitely love some more," Glennie said.
"I think sometimes it can be daunting coming to pre-season or joining a team, but it's not like that here.
"We are like a family and it's all in good fun. Everyone is always really welcoming."
Glennie said potential players need not have tried their hand at the sport before, with skills and technique all part of the learning and training process.
She said students from the shire's high schools - St Francis College, Leeton High School and Yanco Agricultural High School - would all make great candidates for the side.
As far as coaching goes, Glennie will be helped by Braith Schmetzer on the sidelines.
This season will be another year of building the ranks for the Hawks and they look to once again return to the top of the ladder following their inaugural premiership in 2019.
"Being on the field and being the coach, I think that's going to be really good," Glennie said.
"It will give me a look at where we need to improve in games, what needs to happen."
League tag pre-season training is held at the Yanco Sportsground every Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm.
Those interested in playing and learning more about the sport are welcome to attend.
"You don't even need to have football boots or anything, come with your joggers and we'll go from there," Glennie said.
