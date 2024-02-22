The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/ads.txt

Yanco-Wamoon's tag side on the hunt for more players, coach gives insight

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated February 22 2024 - 2:13pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yanco-Wamoon's league tag side is busily preparing for the fast-approaching Group 20 season, but more troops are desperately needed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.