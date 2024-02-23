Say yes to adventuring with Murrumbidgee Trails

A tourism initiative aimed at bringing new visitors to places like Leeton is being heavily pushed across the state.
A new Tourism Partner Prospectus for the Murrumbidgee Trails region has been released, with the initiative bringing businesses and events together with four councils to amplify marketing efforts and drive visitor engagement.
The Murrumbidgee Trails destination brand was first launched in November 2020 as a collaboration between Leeton Shire Council, Lockhart Shire Council Murrumbidgee Council, and Narrandera Shire Council.
Over the past three years, significant progress has been made to establish the brand and grow awareness, with 25,000 copies of the printed visitor guide distributed and 3.5 million impressions on the destination's growing social media accounts.
The latest partner opportunity marks a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts of the councils to enhance the tourism profile of the Murrumbidgee Trails region and the start of a new phase. It seeks to benefit individual council areas, and businesses by pooling resources for a more impactful promotional strategy.
The prospectus unveils three distinct partner tiers, each designed to cater to diverse business needs.
These packages offer businesses promotion across the Murrumbidgee Trails marketing channels, both in print and online, ensuring maximum visibility and impact.
Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker urged businesses to be part of the guide.
"Your support not only promotes local businesses, but also ensures a winning formula for tourism in our region," he said.
"Let's come together to make this guide an invaluable resource for visitors, offering a glimpse into the wonders of Murrumbidgee Trails."
Businesses have been encouraged to become a Murrumbidgee Trails tourism partner by choosing from the available package tiers. Bookings close March 1.
More information is available at murrumbidgeetrails.com.au/partner.
