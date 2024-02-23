Photos: Friday night lights for Yanco Ag as Mutch House claims glory

Yanco Agricultural High School's twilight swimming carnival was a loud, skilful and cheerful event on February 9.
Held at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre, students, staff and parents packed into the stands to watch all of the competitors give their all.
"The twilight carnival allows many of our families to attend, which is wonderful for our school community," YAHS principal Marni Milne said.
"The final point score was neck-and-neck, with Mutch House taking out first place on 2088 points, MCaughey second on 1973, Gardiner third on 1500 points and Breakwell fourth on 1299 points.
"This was the first time Mutch have won a swimming carnival for a number of years.
"It was a celebration of all things white (Mutch House colours) for the first time in a long while."
A large group of Yanco Agricultural High School students also qualified to attend the recent zone carnival for representative duties.
12 years: Jock McFadyen and Lara Cameron
13 years: Ben Golder and Marley Sorensen
14 years: James Johnson and Zoe Carter
15 years: Hamish Stout and Miley O'Brien
16 years: Dom Edwards and Larissa Sorensen
Opens: Lachlan Vearing and Alana Jones
