Cafe dream now a reality for Jarrah's owners

A focus on community will be an integral part of business for Jarrah Cafe's new owners.
Jonathon House and Jamie Dowley took over the retro-styled cafe late in 2023.
While continuing to find their feet and add their own flavours to the business, the pair have been enjoying getting to know their customer base and welcoming in all community members and visitors.
Previously known as "Kacey's" for many years, the business underwent a transformation when Jodie and Nick Salerno took over as owners in 2022 to bring a fun and fresh new vibe to the business.
The cafe and coffee shop is the perfect spot for that caffeine hit, a breakfast on-the-go or a slow brunch.
There's lunch items, morning and afternoon tea morsels to savour or takeaway and much more.
In keeping up with technology, Mr House and Mr Dowley also have Jarrah Cafe operational on Menulog for online orders and delivery and the Skip app for takeaway orders for those wanting to order ahead of time.
The pair are hoping to put their own stamp on the business in the time ahead as they continue to build on it and make it their own.
"We took over in mid-November, it all happened relatively quickly," Mr House said.
"I'm originally from South Australia, but I spent the last 10 years in Griffith before coming here and Jamie is originally from Wollongong, but has spent the last 10 to 12 years in Leeton.
"I'd have to say it's the customers we are enjoying most about the business since taking over. Everyone has been so lovely and welcoming."
Jarrah Cafe is keeping the menu the same as it has been while adding new extras when and where possible.
This also extends to the specials, so there is always much variety to choose from and experience.
In the long-term, the plan may be to complete another makeover of the cafe, but nothing is concrete.
However, what is definite is Mr House and Mr Dowley wanting to connect with the community and their customers.
"I would like to actually move into showcasing some local artists and their work ... displaying their work and being part of an art trail," Mr House said.
"We're all about community and our goal is to help groups and organisations whenever we can and are able to."
Mr House and Mr Dowley are continuing to be assisted by young staff member Holly Sharman as they build their business and hope to employ more residents in the time ahead.
For now though, there is no better time to check out Jarrah Cafe and what's on offer by stepping inside and sampling the menu.
