The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Learning push: Leeton schools selected for two new preschools

TP
By Talia Pattison
February 23 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two new preschools will call Leeton home to further alleviate pressure on the shire's early education sector.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.