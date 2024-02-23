Learning push: Leeton schools selected for two new preschools

Two new preschools will call Leeton home to further alleviate pressure on the shire's early education sector.
Leeton Public School and Parkview Public School have been chosen to be sites of the new preschools as part of a NSW government program.
The decision to do so came after the Department of Education identified a need for increased public preschool places to support more children to be able to access a preschool program prior to starting school.
School sites were selected based on child development and socioeconomic data, projected demand for preschool, an infrastructure analysis and valuable insights gained through local feedback during the decision-making process.
Leeton Public principal Tim Allen described the news as positive not just for LPS, but the wider community.
"It's really important that students and families have access to a preschool," he said.
"All of the studies show children who access preschool come to school more prepared for learning.
"If we can increase access to preschools for students, that universal access, that's a positive for every child."
The preschool project is a long-term one, meaning enrolments will not be taken until a later date.
The Department of Education said each school will communicate with the community as milestones are reached and the processes that will need to be undertaken prior to opening.
NSW Minister for Education and Learning Prue Car was looking forward to seeing the project come to life in the coming years.
"Postcodes should not act as a barrier to accessing the best start in life and every child should have access to high quality resources from a young age, including having access to preschool," she said.
This was a sentiment echoed by Parkview Public principal Travis Irvin.
"It's really exciting that this investment has been made into the Leeton community and, specifically, into the Parkview community," he said.
"For us at Parkview, this will be a wonderful addition to our early childhood programs that are already well-established."
