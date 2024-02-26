Little separates Leeton's squash contenders in epic battles

Nicole Onwuekwe and Callum Sheldrick fought out the match-of-the-week in the Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition.
Little separated the players in a very even five-game contest, with Onwuekwe winning the crucial points to claim victory even though Sheldrick won 73 points to Onwuekwe's 66.
Game scores were 15-13, 6-15, 11-15, 15-13, 19-17.
It was a week of interesting matches across the board for the summer competition.
On Monday, Brendon Looby won the fifth game 15-13 to edge out Adele Thompson and Ondria Miller also took the deciding fifth game 15-13 to overcome Isabel Thompson.
Brodie Lashbrook lost the first two games to Angelo Fiumara, but fought back using his speed around the court to win the next three games and claim a 3-2 victory.
In matches decided in four games, Maanu Alexander beat Declan Ryan, Jack Rawle downed Aimon Doyle, Lizette Taylor outlasted Miranda Tait and Trinity Patten-Taylor won the fourth game 16-14 to seal victory over Lauren Wickes.
In other matches, Brad Woolner defeated Jacob Harrison and Anthony Iannelli beat Sean Ryan.
Brodie Lashbrook was back on the court on Tuesday and found himself down 0-2 again - this time against Adrian Sheldrick.
Lashbrook fought back again claiming victory by winning the fifth game 15-13.
Maanu Alexander and Will Nardi had plenty of long rallies with Alexander winning the deciding fifth game 15-13.
Finley Sales had a 3-1 victory over Paul Payne and Bryan Shepley defeated David Cross by the same margin.
Will Gray-Mills had a 2-1 lead over Jack Miller and sealed victory by taking an epic fourth game 20-18.
John Saddler defeated Anton Taylor, Alec Tait downed Naomi Rawle, Will Rawle beat Kathryn Bechaz and, in a battle of the Looby's, Monique defeated Brendon.
In Wednesday's competition, Simone Bruno edged out Eden Reilly in a close five game contest 15-10, 16-14, 13-15, 10-15, 15-10.
Bear Wynn won 3-2 against Rose Looby and Garry Walker won the fourth game 17-15 to clinch victory over Jason Curry.
Gary Thompson scored a 3-1 win over Simon Jackson and Xavier Stanton also won 3-1 against Samuel Mills.
In other matches, Col Thompson defeated Brian O'Leary, James Kelly outplayed Monique Looby, Trev Whitby downed Macauley Harrison, Carol Davidson was too good for Erin Draper and Cadell Thompson beat Jodi McInerney.
