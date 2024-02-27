Whelan wins Leeton golf's Summer Cup

The final of the Don Piltz and Mick Burton Summer Cup has been run and won at the Leeton golf course.
The final was played between Shane Whelan and John Kellahan over the weekend, with Whelan grabbing the early ascendancy after winning the first three holes.
Kellahan was not able to mount a comeback from the slow start in the match, with Whelan running out a big 5&4 victor.
Meanwhile, there were 71 players for the medley stableford on February 24. Matt Arnold was on top of his game to take out A grade, with 41 points, Kellahan was the runner-up with 39 points.
Ray Marks put together an excellent 40 points to be the winner in B grade from runner-up Janelle Sullivan with a well-compiled 39 points.
Travis Irvin was too good in C grade, grabbing the win with a handy 37 points from runner-up Ken Aylett on 35 points on a countback from Kevin Hollis.
The Saturday, March 2 event will be the March monthly medal and the Graeme and Bev Fitzsimon medal of medallists.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.