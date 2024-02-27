Revealed: Leeton's water slide cost comes in at just under $1mill

Leeton Shire Council has revealed the full costing of its water slide project to be just under one million dollars.
Council has provided a review of the water slide project in its business papers for the March ordinary meeting, which will held on Wednesday, February 28.
At the October 2023 ordinary meeting, council adopted a budget of $937,079 for the project.
The total expenditure for the project (once final payment is made) is just over that at $940,910.
The slide was opened to the community at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre at the start of the current summer season in October last year after several delays.
The good news is with the slide up and running, there has been little to fault.
There is currently only one minor aesthetic defect requiring rectification, which will be repaired at the completion of the current pool season.
In his report to council manager of open space and recreation Josh Clyne said tight financial control of the project has been maintained.
"Only one variation has been granted," he said.
"This was for a shade sail at the top of the tower, which was not originally part of the scope of work.
"The value of this variation was $8500 (including design, supply, and installation). Staff are not expecting any further requests for variation prior to issuing of the final payment, meaning the project will be delivered 0.4 per cent over the project budget.
"Council can be proud of now owning and running a water slide of very high quality.
"Patrons are generally impressed with the excitement and speed of going down either slide, with the overall slide height and translucent coloured light rings being a unique feature."
