Leeton man refused bail after cops uncover drugs, ammo, knife in car

A Leeton man has allegedly been discovered in possession of bladed weapons, ammunition and drugs.
The 45-year-old Leeton man was stopped by police about 10.40pm in Audley Street, Narrandera on February 21 while behind the wheel of a silver Holden Commodore.
Police said inquiries led to the driver and vehicle being searched, allegedly uncovering the ammunition, knives, a "significant quantity of prohibited drugs" and a large amount of cash.
Police allege there was also evidence of the man supplying drugs.
The 45-year-old was arrested and charged with acquiring ammunition subject to a firearms prohibition order, supplying a prohibited drug, recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime and possessing a knife in public place.
The man was bail refused to appear at Narrandera Court at a later date.
Meanwhile, a second man was also allegedly found with a knife by Leeton police on February 24 at 8pm.
Police said they had cause to stop a gold coloured Subaru in Cudgel at this time.
During a search, they allegedly uncovered an extendable baton and bladed weapons.
The driver, a 36-year-old Leeton man was arrested and charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, custody of a knife in a public place and contravening a domestic violence order.
He was granted bail by Wagga Wagga Local Court to appear in Leeton Local Court at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.