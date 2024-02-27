Leeton man slapped with swathe of charges after alleged DV incident

A Leeton man will face several charges after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting a person inside.
The man is now in jail after being refused bail following the alleged domestic violence incident in Leeton's Railway Avenue on Sunday, February 25.
Police allege the 28-year-old man broke into the home about 9pm.
As a result, he has been charged with break and enter, common assault, malicious damage and contravening AVO offiences.
He was refused bail to appear at the Leeton Local Court at a later date.
Meanwhile, an elderly man was taken to Leeton Hospital after an parking incident near the Leeton and District Bowling Club about 2pm on February 24.
Police said the driver of a blue Magna was reversing from a car park in Dooley Lane when he lost control of the vehicle, hitting a metal awning adjacent to the L&D.
He was taken to Leeton Hospital, but was not injured in the accident.
