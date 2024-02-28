The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/ads.txt

Leeton Public's Elle smashes decades-old freestyle record

TP
By Talia Pattison
February 28 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A record that has stood for more than 30 years was smashed by a young swimmer at Leeton Public School's 2024 carnival recently.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.