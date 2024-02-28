Leeton Public's Elle smashes decades-old freestyle record

A record that has stood for more than 30 years was smashed by a young swimmer at Leeton Public School's 2024 carnival recently.
Elle Davidson broke the 8 years girls, 50-metre freestyle record with a time of 46.55 seconds.
This long-standing record was previously set by Yvette Spratt in 1990 with a time of 49.00 seconds.
The annual carnival was held on February 13 at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre, with carnival convenor Tanya O'Halloran pleased with the sportsmanship demonstrated by the students on the day.
She commended the students for showing support and encouragement towards each other.
The winning house on the day was Sturt, with their blue power getting them over the line. Age champions for the 2024 carnival were presented with their medals at a special assembly last week.
Junior boys: Heath Simpson
Junior girls: Ella Davidson
11 years boys: Jack Davidson
11 year girls: Georgia Douglas
Senior boys: Noah Stout
Senior girls: Madelyn Ford-Lillie
Several Leeton Public swimmers qualified for the LNPSSA carnival, which was another top day out for students in the pool.
