Riverina 'Outback' Rally gears up to hit the road

In just a few weeks time the former Riverina Redneck Rally will be held under its new title.
Now in its eighth year, the Riverina Outback Rally will take off from Darlington Point and finish in Grong Grong.
Already funding has surpassed the $400,000 goal by over $30,000, and past years efforts have now culminated in over $3.2 million raised for cancer support.
Rally director Gavin Gilbert said the decision to change the name of the event was in an effort to be more inclusive and appeal to a broader range of supporters, rallies and punters alike.
But aside from the name change, he says it will remain to be a feature those from across the region and beyond have come to know and love since 2017.
"I think the change has actually made it easier for entrants to get involved as well as to draw sponsors which are hugely important to this charity run," Mr Gilbert said.
"It's been an amazing achievement over the past couple of years. The numbers and support have been exceptional. The best part about this is profits go back to local communities through Country Hope.
"One of the first entrants we had back in 2017 recently just became a Country Hope board member and we have many others from the board participate each year."
This year 180 travellers will trek 2.5 thousand kilometres across the countryside, taking mostly to dirt tracks bound for destinations not revealed until the commencement of the journey.
This year it will start from Darlington Point on March 18th, with the five-day adventure stopping at various locations to hold charity auctions and other events before finishing at Grong Grong on March 22.
Of the 80 cars set to participate, Mr Gilbert says there will be 15 newcomers from QLD, NSW, Victoria and even South Australia.
"We always love having new entrants; it's a great experience for them and it's a great effort for them to come so far," Mr Gilbert said.
"We also look forward to catching up with those who have been a part of it from the beginning.
"We wanted to support the Grong Grong hotel as it's a community run venture; we've always wanted to fund raise there so that is where we will have our final auction.
"I think everyone involved is going to have a great time on this new run which I think will be one of the most interesting we've had in a number of years," he said.
More information on this years Riverina Outback Rally can be found on the website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.